The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today issued a supplemental alert for financial institutions related to the financing of what it said was “Israeli extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.” The alert builds on a previous alert issued in February by providing additional red flags to help U.S. financial institutions identify and report suspicious activity, according to the agency.

Red flags cited include payments involving entities, individuals or IP addresses linked to any West Bank “outpost,” references or payments to accounts of groups or individuals involved or implicated in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and references or payments to accounts or webpages that are fundraising for convicted, imprisoned or U.S.-sanctioned violent extremists who targeted Palestinians in the West Bank.