The Federal Housing Finance Agency and the CFPB today released updated loan-level data collected through the National Survey of Mortgage Originations. The 2024 release includes—the first since December 2022—includes data on three new survey questions first fielded in 2021.

The latest survey release shows that 70% of respondents said they were very satisfied with their property appraisal and 23% were somewhat satisfied, with just 6% not satisfied. Half of borrowers surveyed expressed unwillingness to move from their primary residence, with a quarter willing and able, 5% willing but unable and 20% not sure.

The survey—which asks borrowers about their experiences obtaining a mortgage, perceptions of the mortgage market and future expectations—is part of the agencies’ National Mortgage Database. The database was established in 2012, and today’s release added mortgage data through March 2023.