Housing starts decreased by 5.5% in May from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.28 million, the Commerce Department reported today. The rate was 10% below the May 2023 level. New building permits—an indicator of future demand—dropped 3.8% in May from the month prior and were 9.5% lower than last year.
FHFA seeks comments on Federal Home Loan Bank affordable housing program
FHFA issued a request for input on opportunities to improve the Federal Home Loan Banks’ processes to apply for affordable housing program funding.