The FDIC released guidance Friday with steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and facilitate recovery in areas of Oklahoma affected by severe storms and tornadoes. The agency encouraged banks in affected areas to work constructively with borrowers experiencing difficulties due to the severe weather, including extending repayment terms, restructuring existing loans or easing terms for new loans. The agency also said it would consider relief from certain filing and publishing requirements.
FHFA approves Freddie Mac pilot to purchase second mortgages
FHFA announced that it had granted conditional approval to a Freddie Mac pilot program to purchase single-family, closed-end second mortgages on which the enterprise already owns the first lien.