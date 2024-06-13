The FDIC released guidance this week with steps intended to provide regulatory relief to financial institutions and facilitate recovery in areas of Mississippi recently affected by severe storms from April 8-11. The agency encouraged banks in affected areas to work constructively with borrowers experiencing difficulties due to severe weather, including extending repayment terms, restructuring existing loans or easing terms for new loans. The agency said banks may receive favorable Community Reinvestment Act consideration for community development loans, investments and services in support of disaster recovery. The FDIC also will consider regulatory relief from certain filing and publishing requirements.
FHFA seeks input on proposed 2025-2027 Duty to Serve Underserved Markets Plans
Statute requires the Fannie and Freddie to serve three specified underserved markets: manufactured housing, affordable housing preservation and rural housing.