President Biden today nominated Christy Goldsmith Romero to be chairwoman of the FDIC. If confirmed by the Senate, Romero will succeed current FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg, who recently announced his decision to resign.

Romero has been a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission since March 2022. She previously spent 12 years at the Treasury Department, including a decade as the special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Before that, she served for six years at the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as counsel to two SEC chairs, Mary Schapiro and Christopher Cox. She is also a former adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center and University of Virginia Law School, where she taught courses in securities regulation, cryptocurrency regulation and federal oversight.

Biden also announced three other nominations. CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson was nominated as assistant secretary for financial institutions at the Treasury Department. Caroline Crenshaw was nominated as SEC commissioner. Crenshaw is an SEC commissioner whose term recently expired. Hawaii Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito was nominated to be a member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.