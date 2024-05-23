The ABA Foundation this week announced that DeKalb, Mississippi-based Commercial Bank became the 1,000th bank to participate in its free financial education programs. The foundation offers four national programs to help banks support the financial well-being of their customers and communities.

This year, the foundation rolled out new resources for Safe Banking for Seniors and revamped lessons for Teach Children to Save. The efforts are part of the ABA Foundation’s three-year, industry-wide commitment to reaching five million Americans with financial education courses through its campaigns.

“The foundation is honored to be working with so many banks of all sizes to help build strong, financially resilient communities across the country,” ABA Foundation Executive Director Lindsay Torrico said. “Thanks in particular to Commercial Bank for being the 1,000th bank to register and access turnkey resources to strengthen the financial well-being of their communities. Together, we are driving financial literacy for all!”