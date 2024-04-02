Union State Bank in Greenfield, Iowa, has agreed to buy Exchange State Bank in Adair, Iowa. The $96.5 million-asset Union State filed its application with FDIC on March 29 to buy the $39 million-asset Exchange State. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

The $2.2 billion-asset Capital Bancorp in Rockville, Maryland, has agreed to pay $66 million in cash and stock for Integrated Financial Holdings, a government-guaranteed lender in Raleigh, North Carolina. IFH is the $548 million-asset parent of West Town Bank and Trust in Illinois. Prior to closing, IFH is expected to distribute its minority equity interest in Dogwood State Bank in North Carolina in a dividend valued at $18 million. The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.