The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.9 billion in February, up $1.3 billion from $67.6 billion in January, revised.

The February increase in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $0.3 billion to $91.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $1.6 billion to $22.5 billion.

February exports were $263.0 billion, $5.8 billion more than January exports. February imports were $331.9 billion, $7.1 billion more than January imports.

The average goods and services deficit increased $2.1 billion to $66.9 billion for the three months ending in February. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased $3.7 billion from the three months ending in February 2023.

Read the Census release.