New orders for manufactured goods increased 1.4% to $576.8 billion in February, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 3.8% January decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods were up 1.3% to $277.7 billion, down from the previously published 1.4% increase. This followed a 6.9% January decrease. Transportation equipment, leading the increase, was also up 3.3% to $90.4 billion, following two consecutive monthly decreases. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased 1.6% to $299.0 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in February were up 1.2% to $282.6 billion after two consecutive monthly decreases. Transportation equipment drove the increase with a 4.0% jump to $89.8 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, after four consecutive monthly decreases, increased 1.6% to $299.0 billion, following a 0.8% January decrease.

Inventories of manufactured nondurable goods in February, up seven consecutive months, increased 0.3% to $528.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.1% January increase.

