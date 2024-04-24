New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $7.3 billion or 2.6% in March to $283.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 0.7% February increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 2.3%. Transportation equipment led the increase, $6.8 billion or 7.7% to $95.9 billion.

