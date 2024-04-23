Equity Bancshares in Wichita, Kansas, has agreed to buy Kansasland Bancshares in Quinter. The $5.2 billion-asset Equity said in a news release that it will gain two branches and $43 million of deposits from buying the $55 million-asset Kansasland Bank. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Skyline Bankshares in Independence, Virginia., has agreed to buy Johnson County Bank in Mountain City, Tennessee. The $1 billion-asset Skyline will pay $25 million in cash for the $152 million-asset Johnson County Bank. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.