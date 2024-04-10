The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.5% before seasonal adjustment.

The index for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.4% in March, as it did in each of the two preceding months.

The index for shelter rose in March, increasing 0.4% and was the largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less good and energy. The shelter index increased 0.4% the previous month, as well.

The food index edged up 0.1% in March, while the food at home index was unchanged. Both of these indexes were unchanged in February. Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes decreased over the month. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.9% in March, as the index for eggs rose 4.6% over the month. The index for other food at home decreased 0.5% in March, led by a 5.0% decline in the index for butter.

The energy index rose 1.1% in March, after increasing 2.3% in February. The gasoline index increased 1.7% in March, following a 3.8% rise in February. The fuel oil index decreased 1.3% in March, following a 1.1% increase in February. The index for natural gas was unchanged over the month while the index for electricity rose 0.9%. The energy index increased 2.1% over the past 12 months. The gasoline index rose 1.3%, and the electricity index increased 5.0% over this 12-month span. In comparison, the index for natural gas decreased 3.2% over the last 12 months and the index for fuel oil fell 3.7%.

