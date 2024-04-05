Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.4% in February, the Federal Reserve reported today. Nonrevolving debt—the category that includes auto loans and student loans—increased at an annual rate of 0.9%, while revolving debt, which includes credit cards, increased at an annual rate of 10.2%.
ABA Data Bank: Farm banks exhibit solid farm loan growth in 2023
Total agricultural lending by farm banks increased 6.7% in 2023 to $110 billion, up from $103 billion the prior year.