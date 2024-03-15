Compliance question of the month: When do the changes to the Community Reinvestment Act’s “public file” requirements go into effect?

There appears to be some confusion about when the “public file” provisions of revised Regulation BB (Community Reinvestment Act’s §228.43, Federal Reserve, §25.43, OCC, §345.43, FDIC) go into effect.

Q Can you please clarify?

A The provisions of revised Regulation BB that require banks to make available their “public file” (their most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation, written comments from the public about how the bank is meeting its community credit needs, the bank’s assessment area, etc.) are scheduled to go into effect on April 1, 2024.

However, ABA and others have challenged the final rule in court and have requested a preliminary injunction. Though the mandatory effective date for the public file provisions could be delayed, it is not possible to predict, so banks should assume an April 1, 2024 deadline. The court could rule on the motion as soon as late March or early April.

For more information, contact ABA’s Rhonda Castaneda.

