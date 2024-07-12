OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Russia, Transnational Criminal Organizations and Iran programs:
Russia-related Sanctions
- OFAC issues Russia General License 13J: OFAC on July 10 issued Russia-related General License 13J to authorize certain administrative transactions prohibited by Directive 4 under Executive Order 14024 through Oct. 9, 2024. Read more.
Transnational Criminal Organizations Sanctions Regulations
- OFAC Sanctions Venezuelan Group Tren de Aragua: OFAC on July 11 sanctioned Tren de Aragua, a Venezuela-based transnational criminal organization engaged in diverse criminal activities, such as human smuggling and trafficking, gender-based violence, money laundering, and illicit drug trafficking. Tren de Aragua originated from a prison gang in Aragua, Venezuela and has quickly expanded throughout the Western Hemisphere in recent years. The group focuses on human smuggling and other illicit acts that target desperate migrants and has developed additional revenue sources through a range of criminal activities such as illegal mining, kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, and the trafficking of illicit drugs such as cocaine and MDMA. Read more.
Iran-related Sanctions
- OFAC Adds Hakiman Shargh Research Company to SDN List: OFAC on July 12 added Hakiman Shargh Research Company to its Specially Designated Nationals List pursuant to Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Regulations and Iranian Financial Sanctions Regulations. Read more.