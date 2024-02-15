ACH Network handled over 31 billion payments in 2023

The Automated Clearing House Network handled 31.5 billion payments valued at $80.1 trillion in 2023, representing a 4.8% increase in payment volume from the previous year and a 4.4% increase in payment value, Nacha announced this week. Last year marked the 11th consecutive year in which ACH Network value has increased by more than $1 trillion.

Same-day ACH payments increased 22.3% in volume and 41.2% in value, to 853.4 million payments worth $2.4 trillion, Nacha said. Business-to-business payments grew to 6.6 billion payments, a 10.8% increase, as businesses used fewer checks. Healthcare claim payments to medical and dental providers rose 7.7% to 488 million. Consumer internet-initiated payments rose 5.7% to 9.9 billion, primarily supporting bill payment and account transfer use cases. Direct deposit volume increased 3.3%, with 8.3 billion payments to consumers.