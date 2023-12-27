The ABA Banking Journal’s top hits of 2023

F

rom the SVB meltdown to interest rate volatility to Section 1071 litigation, your ABA Banking Journal editorial team has had an incredibly busy year keeping tabs on banking issues. Our team published 1,143 short Newsbytes stories, as well as numerous web and print features, to keep the industry informed. Over the same periods in 2022 and 2023, pageviews on the site were up 48.5% as readers turned to the Banking Journal.

Presented here are the top 10 most-read feature items (not including our short news coverage) published on the Banking Journal website this year. Thank you for reading in 2023 — and feel free to let us know how we can better serve you in 2024 by emailing [email protected]. We wish you a happy new year!

— THE EDITORS