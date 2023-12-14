Retail sales increased 0.3% in November

There were $705.7 billion in retail and food service sales in November, up 0.3% from the previous month and up 4.1% from the prior year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—increased 0.6% over the month and 5.2% for the year.

Retail trade services were up 0.1% from October, and up 3.1% year-over-year. Sales at electronic & appliance stores were up 12.0% year-over-year, while sales at food services & drinking places increased 11.3%. Sales at health & personal care stores and nonstore retailers were up 10.9% and 10.6%, respectively, from year-ago levels. There were declines in sales at furniture & home furnishing stores (-7.3%) and Department stores (-5.2%) from prior year levels.

Sales at gasoline stations decreased 2.9% in November, following a 1.2% decline in October. Gasoline station sales remain 9.4% below year-ago levels.

Read the Census release.