Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: November 9

OFAC Enforcement Action

OFAC Settles with daVinci Payments for Apparent Violations of Multiple Sanctions Programs: OFAC on Nov. 6 announced a settlement with daVinci Payments (daVinci), a company that manages prepaid reward card programs. DaVinci agreed to remit $206,213 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions on Crimea, Iran, Syria, and Cuba. Specifically, between Nov. 15, 2017 and July 27, 2022, daVinci enabled reward cards to be redeemed for users with Internet Protocol addresses associated with OFAC-designated Iran, Syria, Cuba, and Crimea. The settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that daVinci’s conduct was non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed. Read the enforcement action.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control took sanctions action in the drug-related and Russia programs:

Drug-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Sinaloa Cartel Members: OFAC on Nov. 7 sanctioned 13 Sinaloa Cartel members who are responsible for a significant portion of the illicit fentanyl and other deadly drugs trafficked into the United States. OFAC designated Sonora, Mexico-based “plaza boss” for the Sinaloa Cartel, Juan Carlos Morgan Huerta and his family members, Jose Arnoldo Morgan Huerta, Jose Luis Morgan Huerta, Miguel Angel Morgan Huerta, Martin Morgan Huerta, and Oscar Murillo Morgan. Also designated are David Alonso Chavarin Preciado, Jesus Francisco Camacho Porchas, Oscar Enrique Moreno Orozco, Cristian Julian Meneses Ospina, Ramiro Martin Romero Wirichaga, Sergio Isaias Hernandez Mazon, and Alvaro Ramos Acosta. Juan Carlos Morgan Huerta, Jesus Francisco Camacho Porchas and Oscar Enrique Moreno Orozco are fugitives. OFAC also designated four Mexico-based companies owned or controlled by the designees: a restaurant, Conceptos Gastronomicos de Sonora, S. de R.L. de C.V.; a mining company, Morgan Golden Mining, S.A. de C.V.; a commercial stone company, Comercializadora Villba Stone, S.A. de C.V.; and an import/export company, Exportadora del Campos Ramos Acosta, S. de R.L. de C.V. OFAC’s action was coordinated closely with the Government of Mexico, including La Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera, Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit. Read the identifying information on the designees. Read more.

Russia-related Sanctions