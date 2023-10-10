The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 0.5 of a point in September to 90.8.

A seasonally adjusted net 18% of business owners planned to create new jobs in the next three months, up 1 percentage point from August. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 5%, down 1 percentage point from the previous month. Forty-three percent of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 3 percentage points from August.

A net negative 8% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 6 points from August’s lowest reading since August 2020. The net percent of owners raising average selling prices increased 2 points to a net 29% seasonally adjusted, still a very inflationary level. The net percentage of owners expecting higher real sales volumes improved 1 percentage points to a net negative 13%.

Two percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (unchanged). 23% reported all credit needs met (down 4 points) and 65% said they were not interested in a loan (up 6 points). A net 8% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 4 points).

