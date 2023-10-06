Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: October 5

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the illicit drug trade program:
Drug-related Sanctions
- OFAC Designates Chinese Network of Illicit Drug Producers: OFAC on Oct. 3 designated 12 entities and 13 individuals based in China, and two entities and one individual based in Canada for their roles in the illicit drug trade. The designees include a China-based network responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of ton quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA precursors. The designees are also involved in the global trafficking of xylazine and nitazenes, which are highly potent and often mixed with illicit fentanyl or other drugs. See identifying information on the designees. Read more.