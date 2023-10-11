Producer price index increased 0.5% in September

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.5% in September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Final demand prices rose 0.7% in August and 0.6% in July. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand advanced 2.2% for the 12 months ended in September.

The index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services increased 0.2% in September, the fourth consecutive advance. For the 12 months ended in September, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 2.8%.

Prices for final demand goods in September rose 0.9% in September, the third consecutive increase. Almost three-quarters of the broad-based September increase is attributable to a 3.3% increase in prices for final demand energy. Prices for final demand foods increased 0.9%. Prices remained largely unchanged at 0.1% for final demand goods less foods and energy.

Prices for final demand services advanced 0.3% in September following a 0.2% increase in August. More than three-fifths of the September increase is attributable to prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which climbed 0.3%. The index for final demand trade services moved up 0.5%. Meanwhile, the index for final demand transportation and warehousing services declined 0.4%.

Read the BLS release.