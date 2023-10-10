ABA elects officers, board for 2023-2024

American Bankers Association members attending the ABA Annual Convention in Nashville today elected new officers and directors to serve on ABA’s board for the 2023-2024 association year. Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank in Reading, Massachusetts, was elected chair.

The other elected officers were: Chair-elect John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp. in Richmond, Virginia; Vice Chair Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank in Detroit, Michigan; and Treasurer Carissa Rodeheaver, chairman, president and CEO of First United Bank and Trust in Oakland, Maryland.

Elected to three-year terms on ABA’s board were: John F. Hall, president and CEO of American Pride Bank in Macon, Georgia; Christie Huber Obenauer, president and CEO of Union State Bank of Hazen in Hazen, North Dakota; Saleem Iqbal, president and CEO of Habib American Bank in New York City; Tim Marshall, president and CEO of Bank of Ann Arbor in Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Jim Ryan, chief executive officer of Old National Bancorp in Evansville, Indiana.

Appointed to ABA’s board for one-year terms were: Nominating Committee Chair Daniel Robb, president and CEO of Jonesburg State Bank, Jonesburg, Missouri; Government Relations Council Chair Gary R. Shook, president and CEO of Community Bankers Bank in Midlothian, Virginia; ABA-State Bankers Association Alliance Chair Sarah A. Long, president, CEO and treasurer of the Delaware Bankers Association; and ABA-State Bankers Association Alliance Vice Chair Rick Clayburgh, president and CEO of the North Dakota Bankers Association.