Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: September 7

OFAC took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last two weeks across multiple programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

U.S. and U.K. Sanction Members of the Trickbot Cybercrime Group: The United States, in coordination with the United Kingdom on Sept. 7, sanctioned eleven individuals who are members of the Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime group. OFAC designated administrators, managers, developers, and coders who have materially assisted the Trickbot group in its operations. The Trickbot group has ties to Russian intelligence services and has targeted the U.S. government and U.S. companies, including hospitals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trickbot group targeted many critical infrastructure and health care providers in the United States. See the list of designees. Read more.

Sudan-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Sudanese Paramilitary Leader: OFAC on Sept. 6 sanctioned Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo for his leadership of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudanese paramilitary forces whose members have engaged in acts of violence and human rights abuses, including the massacre of civilians, ethnic killings, and use of sexual violence. Abdelrahim, a high-ranking leader in the RSF is being designated for serious human rights abuses. Read more.

North Korea-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Individuals and an Entity: OFAC on Aug. 31 sanctioned two individuals and one entity for their roles in generating revenue for North Korea’s development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles. OFAC designated individuals Jon Jin Yong and Sergey Mikhaylovich Kozlov, and entity, Intellekt LLC. Yong worked with Kozlov in coordinating the use of North Korean construction workers in Russia and served as a director of one of Kozlov’s companies. Intellekt LLC is being designated for being owned or controlled by Kozlov. OFAC’s action is in response to North Korea’s Aug. 23 attempted launch of a reconnaissance satellite into orbit, marking its second failed attempt to do so in three months. Read more.

Terrorism-related Sanctions

OFAC Removes Vessel from SDN List: OFAC on Sept. 5 removed a vessel, FLYING DRAGON Pleasure Craft Malta flag, from its Specially Designated Nationals List. The vessel was initially designated pursuant to the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations. See the update.

Drug-related Sanctions