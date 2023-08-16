The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.9 of a point in July, measuring 91.9.

Seasonally adjusted net 17.0% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, but up 2 points from June. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6.0%, unchanged from the previous month. 42.0% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, unchanged from June.

A net negative 13 percent of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 3 points from June. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes improved 2 points to a net negative 12.0%.

3.0% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (up one point). 25.0% reported all credit needs met (down 2 points) and 62.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 2 points). A net 6.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (unchanged).

