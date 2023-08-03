Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: August 3

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Balkans and terrorism-related programs:

Balkans-related Sanctions

OFAC Designates Officials in Bosnia and Herzegovina for Undermining the Dayton Peace Agreement: OFAC on July 31 designated a government official of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and three government officials from the Republika Srpska (RS) pursuant to Executive Order 14033 which targets individuals and entities responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in an act that has obstructed or threatened the implementation of peace, cooperation, or mutual recognition agreement or framework mechanism related to the Western Balkans. Specfically, these government officials were designated for their roles in encouraging the passage of a Republika Srpska National Assembly law which obstructs and threatens the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement. OFAC designated Speaker and President of the RSNA Nenad Stevandic, RS Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic, Serb member of the BiH Presidency Zeljka Cvijanovic and RS Minister of Justice, Milos Bukejlovic. Read more.

Terrorism-related Sanctions