Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: August 24

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in Burma, North Korea and Congo programs:

Burma-related Sanctions

: OFAC, in response to the Burmese military regime’s violent airstrikes against the people of Burma, issued a determination that allows sanctions to be imposed on any foreign individual or entity that operates in the jet fuel sector of the Burmese economy. Concurrently, OFAC designated two individuals and one entity that are involved in the procurement and distribution of jet fuel to Burma’s military regime, and two entities for being owned or controlled by the designated persons. OFAC designated Khin Phyu Win, who is associated with multiple jet fuel related companies within the Asia Sun Group, which imported jet fuel on behalf of Burma’s military regime. OFAC also designated her companies Shoon Energy PTE. LTD., PEIA PTE. LTD., and P.E.I Energy PTE. LTD. A second individual, Zaw Min Tun, the director and owner of 11 Asia Sun Group companies was also designated by OFAC. Read more. Related to this action, OFAC issued Frequently Asked Questions 1132 and 1133. FAQ 1132 answers if all persons that operate or have operated in the jet fuel sector of the Burmese economy are sanctioned by OFAC. FAQ 1133 clarifies the term “jet fuel sector of the Burmese economy.”

North Korea-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Tornado Cash Founder: OFAC on Aug. 23 sanctioned Roman Semenov, one of three co-founders of the sanctioned virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, for his role in providing material support to Tornado Cash and to the Lazarus Group, North Korea’s state-sponsored hacking group. Tornado Cash has been used to launder funds for criminal actors since its creation in 2019, including to obfuscate hundreds of millions of dollars in virtual currency stolen by Lazarus Group hackers. OFAC’s action was coordinated with the U.S. Department of Justice which unsealed an indictment against Semenov and a second co-founder of Tornado Cash, Roman Storm, who was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation. A third co-founder of Tornado Cash, Alexey Pertsev, was arrested on related money laundering charges in the Netherlands in August 2022 by Dutch law enforcement authorities. Read more.

Congo-related Sanctions