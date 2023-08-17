Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: August 17

OFAC took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last week across multiple programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Entities Tied to Russia and North Korea : OFAC on Aug. 16 sanctioned three entities tied to a sanctions evasion network attempting to support arms deals between Russia and North Korea. OFAC designated Limited Liability Company Verus (Verus), Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership (Defense Engineering), and Versor S.R.O. (Versor). OFAC’s action prohibits transactions with the designees and freezes any assets they may have under U.S. jurisdiction. Read more.

: OFAC on Aug. 16 sanctioned three entities tied to a sanctions evasion network attempting to support arms deals between Russia and North Korea. OFAC designated Limited Liability Company Verus (Verus), Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership (Defense Engineering), and Versor S.R.O. (Versor). OFAC’s action prohibits transactions with the designees and freezes any assets they may have under U.S. jurisdiction. Read more. OFAC Sanctions Individuals Involved with Poisoning of Anti-Corruption Activist: OFAC on Aug. 17 sanctioned Alexey Alexandrovich Alexandrov, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, Ivan Vladimirovich Osipov, and Vladimir Alexandrovich Panyaev for their roles in the 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition politician and anti-corruption activist, Aleksey Navalny. In 2020, Navalny was poisoned while on a plane to Moscow. He was hospitalized in serious condition after being poisoned and was flown to Germany where he received treatment. Navalny returned to Russia in 2021 where he was imprisoned and on Aug. 4, 2023, a Russian court sentenced Navalny to an additional 19 years in prison on unfounded charges of so-called “extremism.” OFAC’s designations are complemented by the Department of State’s announcement of visa restrictions against Alexandrov, Kudryavtsev, Osipov, and Panyaev for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights. Their immediate family members are also ineligible for entry into the United States. All property and interests in property of the designated individuals that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC Settles Potential Civil Liability for OFAC Violations: OFAC on Aug. 16 announced a $660,594 settlement with New Jersey-based company, Construction Specialties Inc. CS has agreed to settle its potential civil liability for three apparent violations of OFAC sanctions on Iran. The issue arose from CS’s United Arab Emirates subsidiary, Construction Specialties, Middle East L.L.C. who exported U.S. origin goods to Iran. Specifically, between Dec. 4, 2016 and Aug. 3, 2017, CSME senior leadership oversaw the purchase and reexportation of commercial building products, valued at approximately $1,100,991, from suppliers in the United States with the knowledge that these goods were ultimately destined for a customer in Iran. OFAC determined that these apparent violations were egregious and were voluntarily self-disclosed. Read more.

Syria-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Syria-Based Militias: OFAC on Aug. 17 designated two Syria-based armed militias and three members of the groups’ leadership structures in connection with serious human rights abuses against those residing in the Afrin region of northern Syria. An auto sales company owned by the leader of one of the armed groups is also being designated. OFAC designated militia leaders Mohammad Hussein al-Jasim (Abu Amsha), Walid Hussein al-Jasim and Sayf Boulad Abu Bakr. OFAC designated militias the Suleiman Shah Brigade and the Hamza Division. Finally, OFAC designated a car dealership owned by Abu Amsha, Al-Safir Oto. The designees have exacerbated the suffering caused by years of civil war in northern Syria and hindered the region’s recovery by engaging in serious human rights abuses against vulnerable populations. Read more.

Terrorism-related Sanctions