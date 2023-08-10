Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: August 10

OFAC took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last week across multiple programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC Issues General License 13F: OFAC on Aug. 10 issued Russia-related General License 13F to authorize through Nov. 8, 2023 certain transactions prohibited by Directive 4 under Executive Order 14024, Prohibitions Related to Transactions Involving the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, provided such transactions are ordinarily incident and necessary to the day-to-day operations in the Russian Federation of such U.S. persons or entities. Read more.

Belarus-related Sanctions

OFAC Expands Sanctions on Belarusian Regime

: OFAC on Aug. 9 designated eight individuals and five entities, and identified one aircraft as blocked property. OFAC’s action is the U.S. government’s response to the three-year anniversary of the Belarusian authorities’ falsification of the August 2020 presidential election and their government’s crackdown on the Belarusian protest movement. The individuals and entities OFAC is targeting include three state-owned enterprises, the director and a subsidiary of one of the SOEs, one government of Belarus agency and four of its employees, three individuals facilitating sanctions evasion in support of Lukashenka’s regime, and one aircraft identified as blocked property. OFAC’s action is taken along with the United States’ partners and allies, further highlighting the unified view that Belarus’s prolonged subjugation of its people and its continued support of Russia’s war against Ukraine remain a global concern. Read more. Related to this action, OFAC issued Belarus General License 8 “Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Joint Stock Company Byelorussian Steel Works Management Company of Holding Byelorussian Metallurgical Company” and Belarus General License 9 “Authorizing Transactions Related to Civil Aviation Safety or the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Open Joint Stock Company Belavia Belarusian Airlines”.

Syria-related Sanctions

OFAC Issues Sanctions Compliance Guidance for the Provision of Humanitarian Assistance to Syria: OFAC on Aug. 8 issued OFAC Compliance Communique: Guidance for the Provision of Humanitarian Assistance to Syria in response to questions from non-governmental organizations and the public on how to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria while complying with OFAC sanctions. In the same announcement, OFAC announced that it amended Syria Frequently Asked Question 937 to clarify what is authorized by General License at §542.516 of the Syrian Sanctions Regulations with respect to NGOs. Read the guidance.

Corruption and Human Rights Abuse Designations