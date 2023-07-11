Generic selectors
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased 1.6 points in June, measuring 91.0.

Economy, Newsbytes

Seasonally adjusted net 15.0% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, but down 4 points from May. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6.0%, 3.0% higher than the previous month. 42.0% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 2 points from May.

A net negative 10 percent of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 2 points from May. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes improved 7 points to a net negative 14.0%.

2.0% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (up one point). 27.0% reported all credit needs met (unchanged) and 60.0% said they were not interested in a loan (down 3 points). A net 6.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (unchanged).

Read the NFIB report.

