Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: July 27

OFAC took sanctions action over the last week in the Russia, Venezuela and Terrorism Sanctions programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Malian Officials Facilitating Wagner Group: OFAC on July 24 sanctioned three Malian transition government and military officials for facilitating the deployment and expansion of the Private Military Company ‘Wagner’s (Wagner Group) activities in Mali. OFAC clarified in its news release that this action does not target the people of Mali. “As the largest bilateral donor of development and humanitarian assistance to Mali, the United States continues to support the Malian people in their pursuit of peace, prosperity, and democracy,” OFAC said. The United States took this step based on evidence showing that these officials have contributed to the Wagner Group’s malicious activities in Mali. OFAC designated Colonel Sadio Camara, Mali’s Minister of Defense; Colonel Alou Boi Diarra, Mali’s Chief of Staff of the Air Force; and Lieutenant Colonel Adama Bagayoko, Malian Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff. These government officials were designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support to or in support of, the Wagner Group. The United States previously sanctioned the Wagner Group, a proxy military force of the Kremlin, for its role in carrying out combat operations around the world, including in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Wagner Group has also committed widespread human rights abuses and has exploited and appropriated natural resources across multiple countries in Africa. Read more.

Venezuela-related Sanctions

OFAC Updates Venezuela-related Designations; Global Magnitsky Designation: OFAC on July 28 deleted an individual from its Specially Designated Nationals list. Carlos Rotondaro was previously designated pursuant to Executive Order 13692, Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela. A second individual, Didier Casimiro was removed from OFAC’s SDN List. Casimiro was previously designated pursuant to Executive Order 13850, Blocking Property of Additional Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela. OFAC also updated its SDN listing for Tabacos USA Inc., a U.S. entity designated pursuant to Executive Order 13818, Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption (Global Magnitsky). Read more.

Terrorism-related Sanctions