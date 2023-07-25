ACH Network reports significant growth in same-day payments in 2023

The ACH Network saw significant growth in same-day ACH payments in the first half of 2023, according to figures released by Nacha today. The value of same-day ACH payments for the first half of the year was $1.2 trillion, a 51.7% increase from the year prior. The volume of same-day ACH payments was up 13.7%.

In the second quarter, there were 199.4 same-day ACH payments made via the network, totaling $612.5 billion. For the second quarter overall, there were 7.8 billion ACH payments made, totaling $20 million. Volume was up 4.3% and value was up 2.9% from the same quarter last year. B2B payments, meanwhile, increased 10.4% from a year earlier to more than 1.6 billion payments.