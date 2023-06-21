Generic selectors
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.4 points in May, measuring 89.4.

Seasonally adjusted net 19.0% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, up 2 points from April. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 3.0%, unchanged from the prior month. 44.0% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 1 point from April.

A net negative 8 percent of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 1 point from April. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes deteriorated 3 points to a net negative 21%.

1.0% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied (down one point). 27.0% reported all credit needs met (down 3 points) and 63.0% said they were not interested in a loan (up 4 points). A net 6.0% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (unchanged).

Read the NFIB report.

