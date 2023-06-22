Recent news from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control: June 23

OFAC Settles with Swedbank AS (Latvia) for Potential OFAC Violations: OFAC on June 20 announced a settlement with Swedbank AS (Latvia) (“Swedbank Latvia”), a subsidiary of Swedbank AB (publ), headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The settlement is related to the bank’s 386 apparent violations of OFAC’s Crimea sanctions. Swedbank Latvia has agreed to remit $3,430,900 to settle its potential civil liability for the apparent violations. Specifically, in 2015 and 2016, a customer of Swedbank Latvia used Swedbank Latvia’s e-banking platform from an internet protocol address in Crimea to send payments to persons in Crimea through U.S. correspondent banks. The settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that Swedbank Latvia’s apparent violations were not voluntarily self-disclosed and were non-egregious. Read more.

OFAC took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last week across multiple programs:

Russia-related Sanctions

OFAC Sanctions Russian Intelligence Officers: OFAC on June 23 sanctioned two Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers—Yegor Sergeyevich Popov and Aleksei Borisovich Sukhodolov—pursuant to Executive Order 14024 for having acted for or on behalf of the Russian government. OFAC’s action follows the Department of Justice’s April 18, 2023 indictments of the same individuals, and is directly related to the July 29, 2022 designation of Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov and Natalya Valeryevna Burlinova. Ionov and Burlinova were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Russian government. On July 29, 2022, DOJ concurrently indicted Ionov for working on behalf of the Russian government in conjunction with the FSB. Read more.

Burma-related Sanctions