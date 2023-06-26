Generic selectors
OCC publishes cybersecurity supervision work program

The OCC today released its Cybersecurity Supervision Work Program for use by examiners. The program contains high-level examination objectives and procedures that are aligned with existing supervisory guidance and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s cybersecurity framework, according to the agency. It does not establish new regulatory expectations and banks are not required to use the work program to assess cybersecurity preparedness.

