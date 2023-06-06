Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal

ISM Manufacturing expands in April

on Economy, Newsbytes

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April, Manufacturing PMI® registered 46.9%, 0.2 percentage point lower than the 47.1% recorded in April. Regarding the overall economy, this figure indicates a sixth month of contraction after a 30-month period of expansion.

The Employment Index indicated another month of expansion, registering 51.4%, up 1.2 percentage points from April’s reading of 50.2%.

The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 42.6%, 3.1 percentage points lower than the figure of 45.7% recorded in April.

The New Export Orders Index reading of 50.0% is 0.2 percentage point higher than April’s figure of 49.8 percent.

The Inventories Index dropped 0.5 percentage point to 45.8%; the April reading was 46.3%.

Read the ISM release.

Share.

Related Posts