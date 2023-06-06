Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
ABA Banking Journal

Construction spending increases in April

on Economy, Newsbytes

Construction spending during April 2023 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,908.4 billion, 1.2% above the revised March estimate of $1,885.0 billion. The April figure is 7.2% above the April 2022 estimate of $1,780.9 billion. During the first four months of this year, construction spending amounted to $566.7 billion, 6.1% above the $533.9 billion for the same period in 2022.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,500.7 billion, 1.3% above the revised March estimate of $1,481.6 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $845.4 billion in April, 0.5% above the revised March estimate of $841.6 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $655.3 billion in April, 2.4% above the revised March estimate of $640.0 billion.

In April, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $407.7 billion, 1.1% above the revised March estimate of $403.4 billion.

Read the Census release.

Share.

Related Posts