CFTC seeks comment on possible risk management program regulatory changes

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission recently announced it is seeking public comment on potential amendments to the risk management program, or RMP, requirements applicable to swap dealers and futures commission merchants.

In a statement, the CFTC said it wants feedback on several areas of RMP regulation, including governance and structure, the enumerated risks RMPs must monitor and manage, and the specific risk considerations RMPs must take into account. It also is seeking comment on how the risk exposure report requirement under the RMP regulations could be improved or modified. The commission intends to use the information and comments received to inform potential future agency action on RMP regulations, such as rulemaking.