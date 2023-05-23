LCNB to buy Cincinnati Bancorp; Greenwood acquires Kinly  

LCNB Corp. in Lebanon, Ohio, has agreed to buy Cincinnati Bancorp in Cincinnati. The $1.9 billion LCNB will pay $43.7 million in cash and stock for the $305 million-asset Cincinnati Bancorp. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Greenwood, an Atlanta-based digital bank focused on the Black and Latino communities, has acquired Kinly, a neobank also located in Atlanta, that focuses on Black clients. According to Greenwood, the purchase will help grow its ecosystem of more than a million members and provide Kinly’s 300,000 users with more financial products. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.