Commercial banks reported total trading revenue of $9.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 24.5% from the previous quarter and up 33.9% compared with the year before, according to the OCC’s Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities released on Friday.

The net current credit exposure, the measure used by the OCC to evaluate credit risk in banks’ derivatives activities, decreased 28.4% to $279 billion.