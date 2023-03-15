Inflation slowed to 6.0% in February

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in January on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.5% in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, all items index increased 6.0%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.5% in February, after increasing 0.4% in January.

The food index increased 0.4% in February, after rising 0.5% in January. The index for food at home rose 0.3% over the month, after rising 0.4% in January. in February, the increase was attributed to a rise in five of the six major grocery store food group indexes. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs decreased 0.1%, with the index for eggs down 6.7%. The index for cereals and bakery products rose 0.3% over the month. The food away from home index increased 0.6%, after rising 0.6% in January. The food at home index rose 10.2% over the last 12 months.

The energy index fell 0.6% in February after rising 2.0% in January. The gasoline index increased 1.0% over the month following a 2.4% decrease in February. The fuel oil index (not seasonally adjusted) declined 7.9% in February.

Read the BLS release.