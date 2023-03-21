First Mid to acquire Blackhawk; Massachusetts mutuals to merge holding companies

First Mid Bancshares in Mattoon, Illinois, has agreed to purchase Blackhawk Bancorp in Beloit, Wisconsin. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

South Shore Bancorp in South Weymouth, Massachusetts, has agreed to merge with 1831 Bancorp in Dedham, Massachusetts. Their subsidiary mutual banks will operate separately under the combined mutual holding company. The deal is expected to close later this year.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.