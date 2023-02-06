New orders for manufactured goods increased in December

New orders for manufactured goods in December, up four of the last five months, increased $10.0 billion or 1.8% to $552.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.9% November decrease. Shipments, down two consecutive months, decreased $4.0 billion or 0.7% to $543.3 billion. This followed a 0.9% November decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in December, up four of the last five months, increased $15.2 billion or 5.6% to $286.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 1.8% November decrease.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in December, up nineteen of the last twenty months, increased $1.2 billion or 0.4% to $277.4 billion, down from the previously published 0.5% increase. This followed a 0.4% November increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in December, up twenty-three consecutive months, increased $3.5 billion or 0.7% to $493.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.2% November increase.

