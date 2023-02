How can you really know if your marketing strategy is effective?

M

easuring the impact of marketing can be a challenging task. Is your marketing strategy working, or are your efforts inefficient? On this episode of the Marketing Money Podcast , John and Josh discuss the challenges conquered and how they’ve built effective methods to track marketing returns.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.