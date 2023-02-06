ADP:106,000 jobs gained in January

The non-farm private sector gained 106,000 jobs in January, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised January increase of 253,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees lost 75,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 64,000 while large businesses gained 128,000 jobs.

“In January, we saw the impact of weather-related disruptions on employment during our reference week. Hiring was stronger during other weeks of the month, in line with the strength we saw late last year,” said Nela Richardson Chief Economist, ADP.

Service-providing employment gained 109,000 jobs, driven by gains in the Leisure/ hospitality and Financial activities, which grew by 95,000 and 30,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment lost 3,000 jobs in January. The Construction sector lost 24,000 jobs. Natural resources/Mining lost 2,000 and Manufacturing gained 23,000 jobs respectively.

Read the ADP report.