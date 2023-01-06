New orders for manufactured goods decreased in November

New orders for manufactured goods in November, down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased $9.8 billion or 1.8 percent to $543.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.4 percent October increase. Shipments, also down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased $3.4 billion or 0.6 percent to $548.6 billion.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November, down following three consecutive monthly increases, decreased $5.9 billion or 2.1 percent to $270.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.7 percent October increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in November, up eighteen of the last nineteen months, increased $0.5 billion or 0.2 percent to $275.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.3 percent October increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in November, up twenty-two consecutive months, increased $0.3 billion or 0.1 percent to $489.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.1 percent October increase.

Read the Census release.