New orders for manufactured goods increased in October

New orders for manufactured goods in October, up twelve of the last thirteen months, increased 1.0% to $556.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.3% September increase. Shipments, up nineteen of the last twenty months, increased 0.7% to $554.8 billion. This followed a 0.3% September increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October, up seven of the last eight months, increased 1.1% to $277.4 billion, up from the previously published 1.0% increase. This followed a 0.2 % September increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October, up seventeen of the last eighteen months, increased 0.4% to $275.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.3% September increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in October, up twenty-one consecutive months, increased 0.2% to $489.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.3% September increase.

Read the Census release.