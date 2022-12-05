Trending
ABA Banking Journal

New orders for manufactured goods increased in October

on Economy, Newsbytes

New orders for manufactured goods in October, up twelve of the last thirteen months, increased 1.0% to $556.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.3% September increase. Shipments, up nineteen of the last twenty months, increased 0.7% to $554.8 billion. This followed a 0.3% September increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October, up seven of the last eight months, increased 1.1% to $277.4 billion, up from the previously published 1.0% increase. This followed a 0.2 % September increase.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October, up seventeen of the last eighteen months, increased 0.4% to $275.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.3% September increase.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in October, up twenty-one consecutive months, increased 0.2% to $489.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.3% September increase.

Read the Census release.

Share.

Related Posts