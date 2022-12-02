Marketing Money Podcast: Partnering with vendors to serve your bank

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Are your bank’s vendors your partners or more similar to good employees? Do they provide the services you need? Or are you buying what vendors are selling regardless of customer needs? John and Josh tackle these questions and more while taking a dive into the banker/vendor relationship. Click the player above to listen in as the Marketing Money duo talk anecdotally about successes and failures, with plenty of insights into successful strategies.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.