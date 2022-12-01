ISM Manufacturing contracts in November

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 49% in November; 1.2 points lower than October’s reading of 50.2%. This figure indicates the 30th consecutive month of expansion in the overall economy.
The Employment Index returned to contraction territory at 48.4%, down 1.6 points after being unchanged in October at 50%.
The New Orders Index remained in contraction territory at 47.2%, 2.0 points lower than the 49.2% recorded in October.
The New Export Orders Index reading of 48.4% is up 1.9 points compared to October’s reading of 46.5%.
The Inventories Index registered 50.9%, 1.6 points lower than the October reading of 52.5%.
Read the ISM release.